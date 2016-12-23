Betty Darlene Lopez, 69, Bayard

Betty Darlene Lopez, 69, of Bayard, died Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport. Visitation will be held from 3-6 PM on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a Vigil Service at 6 PM, and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bayard with Father David Rykwalder officiating. Burial will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. Memorial may be given in care of the family. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Betty was born October 27, 1947 at Bridgeport, Nebraska to Marshall and Lillian (Frick) Frickey. She attended school in Bridgeport, graduating from Bridgeport High School. Betty was united in marriage to Nat Lopez in February of 1968 at Bridgeport. The couple made their home in Bayard where they raised their family.

Betty worked as a janitor and later as head cook at the Bayard Schools until ill health forced her to retire. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bayard.

Betty is survived by her husband Nat Lopez; children: Brenda (Marty) Marquez and Tina Lopez all of Bayard, Cathy Lopez of Wheatland, WY and Nickolas (Etta) Lopez of Bayard; grandchildren Michael, Jordan, Whitney, Trenton, Christopher, Tommy, Nick, Jr., Richard, and Steven; great-grandchildren Aubruy, James, and Jaedan; brother Dale (Sandy) Frickey of Bridgeport, sisters Norma (Bob) Hecht of Broadwater, Audrey (Joe) Viola and Margaret (Rick) Newkirk all of Bridgeport; sisters-in-law Judy Frickey and Sharon Frickey both of Bridgeport; brother-in-law Ray Cranmore of Broadwater; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Roy and Vergil Frickey, sister Kathy Cranmore, infant sister Linda Frickey, infant daughter April, and nephews Devin Frickey and Tom Hecht.