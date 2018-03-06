Betty Ellen (Eddings) Sides, 88, Bridgeport

Betty Ellen (Eddings) Sides, 88, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Skyview. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 9, 2018 at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport with Elder David Muhlenkamp officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Betty was born September 21, 1929 to Frank and Vera “Dollie” (Meglemre) Eddings. She attended school in Bridgeport. Betty married Marvin Sides on August 12, 1946. Six children were born to the union: Ronald, Richard, Rudy, Russell, Cindy and Connie.

Betty worked at Heritage of Bridgeport for twenty six years. She started in housekeeping; went on to be a nurse’s aide, a medication aide and ended as the Activities Director. She retired from the nursing home at age sixty two. It wasn’t long before she went to work for Jolliffe Funeral Home where she retired at age eighty two. Betty had a genuine ability to comfort others through their loss.

Betty was a long time member of the Bridgeport Fire Fighters Auxiliary, serving terms as President. She served as a member of the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery.

Betty was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she taught Sunday school and held various offices.

Her hobbies included crocheting, counted cross stitch, reading and following her Grandchildren’s activities. She was always there to cheer them on in football, wrestling, gymnastics, volleyball and anything else they did. She was proud of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. We are her legacy.

She is survived by her children, Rudy (Rose) of Bridgeport, Russ (Kelly) of Gering and Connie (Larry) Leever of Bayard; special nephew/son, Bob Benton; daughter in law, Kathy Sides of Bridgeport; ten grandchildren; twenty nine great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; brother, Clifton (Betty) Eddings of DePere, Wisconsin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Marvin; sons, Richard and Ronald; daughter, Cindy; granddaughter, Amanda; grandsons, Andrew and Randy; sister, Darlene (George) Benton.