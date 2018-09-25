Betty “Jane” Hettinger Sterkel, 85, Lingle

Funeral services for BETTY “JANE” HETTINGER STERKEL, 85, will be held at 2pm Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at the First Congregational Church with Reverend Matt Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Lingle, Wyoming. Jane went to be with her Lord after a short battle with cancer on September 21, 2018. Memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church and Regional West Hospice. Visitation at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 3pm to 5pm. The casket will be closed at the service. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Jane was born May 27, 1933 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to William and Katherine (Erdman) Hettinger. She attended various schools graduating from the Huntley, Wyoming high school in 1951. She married LeRoy Sterkel on May 13, 1951 and they moved to San Francisco, California which was the home base for LeRoy who at that time was in the Navy serving aboard the USS General. She was employed by Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and later by Pacific Gas and Electric Company. After LeRoy’s discharge the couple returned to Lingle, Wyoming where they farmed. Jane worked side-by-side with LeRoy on the farm. She also was employed as a postal clerk in Lingle for twenty years, employed by St Joseph Children’s Home for five years, with Home Health for four years, and for Diversified Services for five years.

Jane enjoyed crocheting-making afghans for her children and grandchildren and making baby blankets for great grandchildren. She loved to read, collecting boxes and boxes of books. She especially enjoyed cooking the German specialities and family favorite-noodles and butterballs with rye bread.

Jane is survived by four sons Dan (Ardys) Sterkel of Casper, Wyoming, Rodney (Sheila) Sterkel of Torrington, Wyoming, Gerald (Tammy) Sterkel of Lingle, Wyoming and David (Machelle) Sterkel of Henry, Nebraska; a daughter Linda (Dwayne) Schifferns of Glenrock, Wyoming; twenty-two grandchildren; forty-six great grandchildren with two on the way; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband LeRoy in 2016; a brother Harold Hettinger; and two sisters Esther (Hetty) Moss and Doris Walter.