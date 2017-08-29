Betty Jane Nelson, 87, Alliance

Betty Jane Nelson passed away August 25, 2017 at Swedish Medical Center, Denver, CO, at the age of 87. She was born January 27, 1930 to Ernest and Dorothy (Tegeler) Schmohr at DeWitt, Nebraska and resided there through her high school years.

After teaching in a rural school for two years at DeWitt, she attended Peru State College and then taught school at Superior, NE.

On June 7, 1953 she married Glenn Nelson. They both taught school at Ashland, NE. In 1955, they moved to Mitchell, NE where she also taught elementary school at Mitchell Public Schools, Mitchell Valley and Dutch Flats Rural Schools.

In 1970, she and her husband and three sons moved to Alliance, NE where she and her husband relocated Nelson Irrigation, later named Nelson Wells Inc. She worked as secretary and bookkeeper for the firm until retiring.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and served as Sunday School Superintendent there for a number of years. She was a member of the church quilting crew and WELCA. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother while her three sons were in Scouts. She loved her home, family, the outdoors, nature and liked to read.

Betty is survived by her three sons, Kirk (Deb) Nelson and daughters Bethany and Paige of Columbus NE, Rick Nelson and sons Derek and Devin (Bailee) of Scottsbluff, NE and Mark (Shardel) Nelson and children Zachary, Kelby (Ashley) and Kaelia of Alliance. She is also survived by two great grandsons Mason and Ryker, sister-in-law, Yvonne Nelson, nieces Janet (Greg) Johnson and family, Jill Nelson and Donna McCullion and family, nephews Chad Nelson and Russell Wetherbee and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Glenn Nelson, her parents, sister, Shirley and brother-in-law, Cecil Stutzman and sister-in-law, Elaine Wetherbee.

Cremation will take place with memorial services to be held Monday, September 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Tim Stadem officiating. After the memorial service, there will be a family burial in the St. John’s Columbarium Garden.

Memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church or to the donor’s choice.