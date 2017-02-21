Betty Jane Schwartzkopf, 87 of Mitchell Valley went to her heavenly home Saturday, February 18, 2017 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 10 am at Federated Church in Mitchell, NE, with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment at Mitchell Cemetery will follow the service. Visitation will be held at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 from 1-7 pm. Memorials can be made to the family, which will be designated at a later time. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Betty was born on October 16, 1929 in Yoder, Wyoming to Henry and Mary Henkel. She grew up and attended school in Bayard, Nebraska. She worked at a drug store in Scottsbluff, and the beanery in Gering before she married.

Betty was united in marriage to Floyd Schwartzkopf on February 22, 1948 at Federated Church by Rev. Lawrence Dry. She was a homemaker and helped on their farm in Mitchell Valley while raising their four children: Peggy, Janice, Tim, and Brenda.

Betty was the best cook, famous for her chocolate cake and German food, she had her own special recipes. She loved tending flowers, blackberries, and gardening with Floyd. She was a cleaner and loved to have everything just right. She dearly loved her family and wanted to attend all activities, and ensured a card was sent for every occasion.

Betty is survived by her loving husband Floyd, of 69 years, children Peggy (Frank) Brown of Gering, Janice (Ron) Sell of Scottsbluff, Tim (Lori) Schwartzkopf of Mitchell, and Brenda (Jerry) Nortness of Morrill. Grandchildren Jennifer (Brent) Fulk, Greg (Halee) Brown, Broc (Danielle) Brown, Tiffany (Sean) Hagan, Joshua (Heidi) Sell, Tracey (Vernon) Jahn, Nathan Schwartzkopf, Candace (Joey) Muhr, April Nortness, and Morgan Nortness. Great Grandchildren Kaylee & Kelsi Fulk, Derrick Brown, Jacelyn, Joel, & Brett Brown, Owen & Dylan Hagan, Brittli (Derek) Wallace & Braxton Sell, Bridget Sell & brother Josh, Jaiden & Cadence Jahn, Kira Schwartzkopf, and Kaylynn Muhr. Brothers Bob (Marlene) Henkel, Marvin (Sandee) Henkel, sisters-in-law Mildred Henkel, Elsie Schwartzkopf, Virginia (Max) Getts. And multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Henry & Mary Henkel, brother Henry (Sonny) Henkel Jr., nephew Dick Henkel, granddaughters Ashley Nortness & Ronetta Sell, great-granddaughter Bailee Jo Muhr, mother-in-law Ann and stepdad Jake Gompert, sister-in-law Betty (Bob) Schwindt, brothers-in-law Evangelist Albert Schwartzkopf and Jake (Rose) Schwartzkopf.