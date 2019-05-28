Betty Jane Stromski, 86, Scottsbluff

Betty Jane Stromski, 86, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Monument Care and Rehab. Her funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Gary Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be present for the visitation from 5-7 PM on Wednesday evening at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left atwww.dugankramer.com <http://www.dugankramer.com/>

Betty was born May 3, 1933 in Sidney, Montana to Carl and Lydia (Rein) Reiber. The family moved to Bayard when she was a young girl and she received her education in Bayard and Scottsbluff. On December 22, 1950 she married Robert Edward Stromski in Scottsbluff. The couple lived in Wisconsin before moving back to Scottsbluff. Betty worked as a supervisor for Midwec, at Alexanders and Mr. A’s bakeries, and Trimline Drapery. Betty and Robert moved to Colorado in the 1990’s and she worked as a supervisor for Hewlett Packard. They retired to Gering.

Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church, enjoyed reading her bible, was a Foster Grandparent at Lincoln Heights School, enjoyed watching birds at the birdfeeder, working in her flower garden, camping, and fishing. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and supporting her grandchildren’s activities.

Betty is survived by her sons Mike Stromski of Laramie, WY, Randy (Donna) Stromski of Kent, WA, Gerry (Nancy) Stromski of Torrington, WY, and Greg (Lynn) Stromski of Scottsbluff; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother Al (Betty) Reiber of Scottsbluff; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, great-grandson Derek Stromski, sisters Evelyn and Alvina Kniss, and Pearl Hunt, and brothers Robert Reiber and Leonard Reiber.