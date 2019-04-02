Betty Jean Chizek, 92, Chadron

Betty Jean Chizek, 92, of Chadron, died Thursday, March 28th, 2019, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Betty was born in Chadron on October 16, 1926, to Peter and Pearl (Butler) Kruse. She was the youngest of six children. She lived all of her life in Chadron, except for the time spent with her husband, Bob Chizek, when he served in the Army, stateside, during World War II.

Betty worked at various jobs, but was best remembered for her delicious baked rolls, beautifully decorated cakes, and pastries at the Ideal Market Bakery. Her baking skills were enjoyed by many even after her retirement.

She loved bowling with friends, playing Bunko, and spent many hours crocheting doilies, tablecloths and afghans. After acquiring a new computer, she loved the games and emailing distant family members and sharing family photos.

Betty moved to Prairie Pines Lodge after Bob’s death, and made that her home for the last years of her life. She enjoyed card games and bingo there and she was able to enjoy the company of faithful cat, “Tom”.

She is survived by her son, John Chizek and his wife Vicki; grandson, Roger Chizek and wife Carrie; great-grandsons, Ryan Chizek, Nik Chizek and wife Karissa (great-great granddaughter Ellie), Tommy and Jady Chizek, Aaron and Victor Chizek; daughter-in-law, Lois Chizek; and many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; her husband, Bob Chizek; son, Bruce Chizek; and grandson, Craig Chizek.

A special “thank you” to the staff at Prairie Pines for all of their loving care, making her last years enjoyable and comfortable.