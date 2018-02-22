Betty Jean (Nordell) Steinbrecher Brothers, 90, went home to be with the Lord the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 14, 2018. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 26, 2018 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess and Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time Monday at the church. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left by visiting Betty’s Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Betty was born March 6, 1927 at Hampton, Nebraska to Elmer and Anna Petrea (Holm) Nordell. She received her early education in Aurora, Nebraska. After the death of Betty’s mother, the family moved to Scottsbluff where she graduated from High School.

On June 22, 1946 Betty married Clarence George Steinbrecher at Harrisburg, Nebraska. They were bless with two children Gay Le and Gary. Betty kept books for Steinbrecher Construction Company until Clarence’s death in 1975.

Betty went to college and received her Associates Degree from WNCC in 1979. She obtained her real estate license and sold real estate for several agencies in the Valley, being named the top sales agent multiple times.

On October 9, 1993, Betty married Dewey Lee Brothers at Scottsbluff. They were married for 23 years and were both active in the Zion Evangelical Church, hosting many bible studies in their home and with the Gideons.

Betty had a strong faith in God and a loving spirit. She will be greatly missed.

Betty is survived by her son Gary and his wife Debbi Steinbrecher of Scottsbluff; son-in-law Vincent Grazino of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ; grandchildren Isaiah and wife Stephenie Steinbrecher of Keller, TX, Nehemiah and wife Brandy Steinbrecher of Torrington, WY; Elijah Steinbrecher of Scottsbluf, Kate and husband Ryan Mumm of Potter, NE, and Nicole Grazino of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ; great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Elijah, Moses, and Caleb Steinbrecher of Keller, TX, Josiah and Benaiah Steinbrecher of Torrington, WY, and Daniel, Aaron, and Noah Mumm of Potter, NE; and extended family members.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, daughter Gay Le Grazino, and sisters Doris Young and Mary Ann Southerland.