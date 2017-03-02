Betty Jean Segrist, 96, Scottsbluff

Betty Jean Segrist, 96, of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 at The Residency in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be at the First Christian Church in Scottsbluff, on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 10am with Reverend Nona Hodder officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Friends may call Friday from 3-7pm at Jolliffe Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s honor be made in care of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ of Scottsbluff, to Shiners’ Children’s Hospital, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Betty was born May 20, 1920 on a farm near Minatare, NE to Ernest W. and Nettie E. (Parrish) Johnson. She grew up and attended schools in Scottsbluff, graduating from high school in 1937; a member of National Honor Society, Quill and Scroll, and National Journalism Society. She graduated from Scottsbluff Junior College (now Western Nebraska Community College) in 1939. She graduated from the University of Nebraska, in 1941, with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She was a member of Phi Beta Phi Sorority and President of Childhood Education Association at UNL.

After graduation, she taught 4th grade at Valley, Nebraska, and the following year (1942-1943) taught Social and Physical Science at the Junior High in Scottsbluff. Later she became cost accountant for the Corp of Army Engineers at the Prisoner of War Camp at Scottsbluff, prior to taking training in Chicago with the United Air Lines to become a Passenger Agent, stationed at Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Betty married Sam Segrist, January 27, 1946, in Scottsbluff, and they first lived in Kansas City, KS, moving to Scottsbluff later that year. She worked as book keeper for the Platte Valley Clinic, 1946-1952; was Assistant to the Minister at First Christian Church; and from 1969-1984 was Technical Services Librarian, later Public Services Librarian, at Nebraska Western College. While working at the college Betty obtained graduate hours from Denver University in Library Science. Betty was awarded Administrative Emeritus in 1985.

Betty was an 86-year member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Past president of Christian Women’s Fellowship; Circle Leader and member; past president and member of Chapter FC, PEO; past Worthy Matron of Dome Rock Chapter #215, OES; past district supervisor of the Order of Eastern Star; past president and member of Wahanka Extension Club; member of the Scottsbluff branch of the Association of University Women.

Betty gave book reviews up and down the valley for several years. She served as a deaconess and on the board of First Christian Church, and was active in various departments of the church, and Sunday school. She served a year term on the Regional Board of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in NE. She was an Elder Emeritus of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Betty and her husband, Sam, were charter members of the Platte Valley Community Theatre.

Her strong faith in God and Jesus, Christ as her Savior, was passed on to her children and grandchildren. She taught us dependability, honesty and moral integrity. We will truly miss her.

Survivors include her son, Sam W. (Carroll), of Lincoln, and her daughter Jean E. Straub (Kip) of Scottsbluff, and five grandchildren; Meghan Straub of Aurora, CO, Sam Segrist (Madeline); of Lincoln, NE; Mark Segrist (Angela) of Chicago, IL; Matthew Straub of Lincoln, NE; Kathryn Loughrist (Tim) of Lincoln, NE and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years and parents Ernest W. and Nettie E. Johnson (Parrish).