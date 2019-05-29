Betty Jo Lindeken, a long-time resident of Scottsbluff County passed away on Sunday, May 26th, 2019 at her residence.

Betty was born Betty Jo Braddock in Chadron NE on February 2nd, 1932 to George and Helen Braddock (Helen Sager) Betty attended primary school in Chadron and then furthered her education at Colorado State University for two years.

Betty married George Lindeken on March 7th, 1952 in Fort Collins, Colorado. They made their home in Gering Nebraska, later moving to Mitchell Nebraska where they built their dream home. Betty was an animal lover, which was evident by the kindness she showed towards all animals.

Betty was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, The Humane Society, The Prairie Driving Club and many other charitable organizations.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Helen, son Eric and husband George.

Betty is survived by her son, Chuck Lindeken (Laurie) of Loveland CO, sister Jean Hofmann (George) of Johnston IA, Granddaughters Kimberly Lindeken of Wellington CO, Katie Nixon (Richard) of Fort Collins CO, Grandsons Eric Lindeken of Gering NE, and Eddie Lindeken of Minatare NE and two great-grandsons.

Viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held on June 3rd, 2019 from 3-6 pm at the Gering Memorial Chapel. Funeral services for Betty will be held on June 4th, 2019 at 10 am at the Gering Memorial Chapel with internment directly following at 130 pm in Chadron NE at the Greenwood Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to The Panhandle Humane Society in Betty’s name. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.