Betty Joan Metz, 83, Gering

Betty Joan Metz, 83 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, March 07, 2017 at Heritage Estates.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with Rev. Richard Neugebauer officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-6 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to the church in Memory of Betty. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Betty was born on November 3, 1933 in Torrington, Wyoming to Emil and Mary (Harding) Nab. She married Harold Eugene Metz June 29, 1952 in Scottsbluff and to this union two children were born Kathy and Harold Edward Metz.

Betty was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Gering.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kathy and David Kuchta of Northeast, PA; son Harold Edward Metz of Gering; grandchildren Emily (TJ) Hesch, Benjamin (Sarah) Kuchta, and Zachariah (Callie) Kuchta; great grandchildren Jennison Kuchta, Cecelia Hesch, Mac Kuchta, and George Hesch and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold and six siblings.