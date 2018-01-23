Betty June Wright, 90, Sidney

Betty June Wright, 90, of Sidney, entered into eternal rest, Monday January 22, 2018 at Sidney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 10:30 AM in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday at the Holechek Funeral Home with the family present.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds Building Fund.

Betty was born on June 10, 1927 to Martin and Nellie Anderberg of Chappell. Betty graduated from Chappell High School and then attended Kearney State College. She married Donald C. Wright on May 4, 1947. Don and Betty then farmed south of Oshkosh, until moving to Sidney in 1960.

While Don conducted their custom harvesting business, Betty stayed home raising four children and working part-time at Greenlee’s Department Store. In 1978 Betty joined Don in the custom harvest business, traveling, cooking and generally organizing the show, until she suffered a stroke in August of 1994.

Betty is survived by son Steve and wife Norma of Sidney; daughter Kathy Jobman and husband Randy of Scottsbluff; son Kent and wife Bobbi of Bridgeport; son David and wife Lynette of Huntington Beach,CA. Grandchildren are Alex and Lacy Wright of Sidney; Amanda and Richard Stark of Cheyenne, WY; Chris and Eileen Jobman of Bayard; Jason and Angela Solano of Murfreesboro TN; Lynn and Angus Maciver of Helena MT; James Wright and Krisie Steiner of Centennial CO; Josh and Tara Wright of Sidney; Ti Marie Wright of Kearney; Emily Wright of Boston MA; Brady and Katharine Wright of Issaquah WA; and Taylor and Mary Wright of Pasadena CA. Great grandchildren are Zoey, Landry, Gavyn, Emersyn, Cayden, Cooper, Anthony, Nicholas, Carmela, JC, Iain, Sorley, Duncan, Braxton, Dreyton, Aubree, Kieran, and Jackson.

Betty loved going to grandchildren sporting events, family holidays and her church.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Nellie Anderberg, brother Ladd, sister Mary, husband Don and great granddaughter Brittany Wright.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Wright family.