Betty Knaub, 76, Scottsbluff

Betty Knaub, 76, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed peacefully into heaven on February 13, 2019 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center with family by her side, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Betty Jean Knaub was born September 16, 1942 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Conrad and Emma (Kraft) Schmidt. When Betty was a small child, her family moved to a farm north of Morrill. She attended Liberty School through 6th grade in Morrill, then her family moved to Scottsbluff where she attended Jr. High at Hillcrest School, and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1961.

During High School, Betty worked for Vern Bruce Company. After graduating, she worked at Lockwood Corporation. Betty married Donald Knaub on September 23, 1962. Three children were born to this union, Kerry, Shelly and Kim. She was a stay-at-home mom until all of her children were in school. She also did several years of in-home daycare before going to work for Scottsbluff Public Schools Food Service. Betty worked for Scottsbluff Public School Food Service for 27 years, the last 9 years as a Site Coordinator for the Bluffs Middle School Food Service. She retired in May 2004 to spend more time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Betty’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. She spent countless hours in the kitchen teaching them how to cook and also spent time reading many stories to them. She was a loving, kind, gentle, giving person. She was strong in her faith and lived out her life for God. She regularly attended church and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a prayer warrior for her family. She had a love for music and often would have music playing or would be singing in the kitchen. She was an amazing cook and spent many hours in the kitchen baking, canning and preparing holiday meals. She also had a love for sewing and sewed numerous items for her children and taught her daughters how to sew. She deeply loved and was devoted to her husband. They loved taking long walks together. She also had a love for lighthouses and had a large collection of them. The lighthouse was a symbol of God’s guiding light throughout life.

Betty is survived by husband, Don Knaub of Scottsbluff; son Kerry Knaub of Parker, CO; daughters Shelly (Dan) Chromy of North Platte and Kim (Rich) Riddick of Gering; grandchildren Sarah Knaub of Colorado Springs, CO, Megan Knaub of Greeley, CO, Alexandria (Dominic) Hatch, Tyson Chromy and Brook Chromy of North Platte, Spencer Riddick of Rapid City, SD and Sawyer Riddick of Gering; great- grandchildren Drizzt Hatch and Artemis Hatch of North Platte; sister-in-law Opal Knaub of Scottsbluff and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Conrad and Emma Schmidt; In-laws Jake and Mary Knaub; sisters Ruth Schmidt, Rosaline Ruppel, Bernice Blanton, Delpha Johnson, Baby Schmidt; sister-in-law Edna Thompson; brothers-in-law Herold Knaub, LeRoy Knaub and Albert Ruppel.