Betty Lamm, 94, Bridgeport

Betty Lamm, 94, of Bridgeport, died Friday, December 15, 2017 at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport.

Betty was born, July 15th, 1923 to Oral and Lucy Stewart in Sterling, Colorado. Betty’s siblings include Evelyn Westphal, Bill Stewart and Bobbie Michel (also of Bridgeport).

In her early years, the Stewart family moved to Limon, Colorado. They moved again in 1940 to Simla, Colorado where they operated a café and where Betty worked during her early years.

She received her education and graduated from Simla High School in 1941. On July 16, 1941, Betty married Millard (Red) Lamm who was immediately drafted into the US Army. They had a son, Larry Lamm (currently of Sharon Springs, KS) and daughter, Patt Holland (formally of Bridgeport.) They raised their family on “The Farm” in Simla, Colorado, where Betty was famous for her Apple Dumplings, doughnuts and her strawberry patch.

After Red’s passing in 1979, Betty moved to Bridgeport, Nebraska in 1980 to be near her parents and sister. She enjoyed gardening, using her knitting machine and baking. She had a passion for the Christmas season and making Christmas candies. She enjoyed her First Baptist Church family and cherished numerous visits from extended family and friends. Betty was a Christian, a daughter, wife, mother, sister, Aunt, Grandma, Great Grandma, Great-Great Grandma and loyal friend.

Betty was greeted in heaven by countless loved ones while leaving behind a loving legacy of family.