Betty Lee Ackerman, 88, Alliance

Betty Lee Ackerman, 88, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017 at her home in Alliance.

She was born April 24, 1929 in Alliance to Claude and Thelma (Sanders) Miller was named Elizabeth Lee.

She was united in marriage to Harold Ackerman on August 18, 1974. Betty was blessed with a great voice and loved to sing. She enjoyed hobbies of collecting flowers and artificial butterflies and her main focus was showering her family with love. She was a member of the First Christian Church.

She is survived by her sons, Gary Lawrenz and Stephen Lawrenz both of Alliance and Dale Lawrenz of Scottsbluff and her 4 grandchildren, Melissa Lawrenz Cruz and Timothy Stoner of Omaha, Chris Lawrenz of Michigan and Leslie Franklin of Alliance, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Donald Miller of Branson, MO and Floyd Miller of Florida.

Her parents, husband, a brother and her son, Michael Lawrenz preceded her in death.

Memorial services will be Friday, July 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church with Pastor Kent Steinke officiating. Inurnment will be in the Alliance Cemetery.