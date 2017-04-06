Betty Lucille (Kaufman) Gross, 90, Gering

Betty Lucille (Kaufman) Gross 90 of Gering passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. A private family interment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. There will be no visitation, casket will be closed. Memorials may be given to the Legacy of the Plains Museum. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Betty was born on April 3, 1926 to Jake and Mary (Loose) Kaufman. She attended East Gering Valley School through the 8th grade. She then attended Gering High School, graduating with the class of 1944. Following graduation, she worked at the Selective Service for Scotts Bluff County. She later worked in the credit department of Montgomery Wards. She served on election boards at McGrew and Gering, Nebraska.

Betty married Herman Gross on April 27, 1947 in Gering, Nebraska. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2007. Betty and Herman farmed for many years, retiring from the farm in 1992.

Betty was a member of the Gering Zion Church. She attended Ladies Guild and Bible Study. She was confirmed and married in the church.

Survivors include sons Allen (Patricia) Gross of Bayard, NE and Glen (Jeananne) Gross of Highland, KS; grandsons Gregory (Jill) Gross and Kevin (Kristi) Gross all of Omaha, NE; granddaughter Julianne (Scott) McCarthy of Kansas City, MO; great grandchildren Kendall, Trevor, Hudson, Liza and Margot; sister Gladys Keller of Oklahoma City, OK; brother-in-law Fred Gross of Scottsbluff and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herman, brothers Raymond, Robert, Harold and Albert and sisters Helen, Emma and Viola.