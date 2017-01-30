Betty Rose Hall Howe, 86, Gering

Betty Rose Hall Howe, 86 of Gering, Nebraska went to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 25, 2017. A private graveside service will be held for family. A memorial service will be held at WestWay Christian Church, Monday January 30, 2017 at 2pm officiated by her grandson, Aaron Prohs. Visitation will be from 3-6pm on Sunday at Jolliffe Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s honor be made in care of Summit Christian College or Westway Christian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Betty was born March 7, 1930 to James and Rosa Hall in Minatare. She attended rural schools in the Bayard area. She met William “Bill” Howe at Wild Horse Church north of Bayard and united in marriage on March 9, 1949. They had five children: William, Catherine, Rebecca, Deborah, and Cherri. After the death of their daughter, Debbie, Bill and Betty adopted her children Melissa and Stephen. They also fostered several handicap children throughout the years. Betty was a lifelong member of the church, and she taught children’s Sunday School classes for nearly 60 years as well as serve the church in many other areas. She cooked at the Sunflower school for many years. Following that she was a workshop director for O.M.R. for 13 years. Betty especially loved being with family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, baking, raising kids, caring for and teaching her grandkids.

Special thanks to Dr. Bjorling and staff. Many thanks to the hospice staff and special thanks to Mary Sue

Survivors include her husband Bill; children Bill (Carmie) Howe, Cathy (Floyd) Adams, Rebecca (Carl) Schwarz, Cherri (Kenneth) Libsack, Missi (Aaron) Prohs, and Stephen Howe; brothers Jay (Nancy), Jerry (Anita), Ron, Don (Pat), Mike (Bonnie) and Tim; grandchildren Billie Kay, Cassie, Betsy (Mark), Catina, Sean (Mary), Emily (Craig), Justin, Kendra, Joshua, and Zachary. Great-Grandchildren: Chris (Alyssa), Cassandra, Zephram, Hannah, Courtney (Nolan), Jadie (Jeffry), Brenna, Austin (Tiffany), Nathan, Mollie, Mitchell, Hunter, Abigail, Guage, Olivia, Rhiley, Tabor, and Bryce; and great-great-grandchildren Patience, Kylo, Aaliyah, and Khadin.

Preceding Betty in death are her parents James and Rosa, sisters Catherine, Jeanette, and Kaye. Brothers Jim, Frank, Joe, and Jack, daughter Debbie, and granddaughter Chantell.