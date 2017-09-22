Beulah Lenz, 83, Sidney

Beulah Lenz, 83 a long-time resident of Sidney, Nebraska passed away Wednesday morning, September 20, 2017 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, September 25, 2017 in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorials have been established to the First United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney.

Beulah Belle Lenz, the daughter of Roy Wayne Ballew and Helen (Jones) Ballew Benskin was born October 23, 1933 in Harrison County, Missouri. She moved to Sidney with her mother in 1938. She attended Sidney schools, graduating with the Sidney High School class of 1951. She enjoyed her classmates and served on the reunion committee.

On July 31, 1955 she was married to Willie Lenz in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney and made Sidney their home, celebrating 62 years of marriage in July.

Beulah had a 32 year career working for Marathon Oil Company. She was a 50 year plus member of the church. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and playing dominoes.

Survivors include her husband Willis of Sidney, NE; step-sister Joan Wilkinson of Cheyenne, WY and her family as well as many first cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Pat Benskin and step-sister Janice Budee.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Lenz family.