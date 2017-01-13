Beverly J. Hatch, 82

Beverly J. Hatch, age 82, passed away in Carrollton, TX on Jan 9, 2017. Funeral services will be held in Gering, NE at the First United Methodist Church on at 1:00 PM on Jan 16, 2017 with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Burial will be immediately following at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff, beside her husband Dale. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com .

Beverly Jean (Bruce) Hatch was born February 13, 1934 at Gordon, NE to Arthur and Ruth (Auker) Bruce. She went to school in Gordon and received her high school diploma there in 1951. She married Dale Wallace Hatch on April 3, 1955 in Gordon, NE. They made their homes in Alliance, NE, Scottsbluff, NE and Ogallala, NE. In 1983 they moved to Oklahoma and then to Texas in 1985. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hurst, TX. She made many clothes, teddy bears, and blankets for kids and grandkids before going into the craft business. Bev was truly gifted and very talented. She blessed all of her children and grandchildren with the works of her hands, and has left us all with many of her handcrafted items that we will forever cherish.

Bev is survived by daughter Diane (Jim) Smith of Carrollton, TX, son Mitchell (Vanessa) Hatch of Double Oak, TX, daughter Robin Gomez of Gering, NE, son Barry (Dora) Hatch of Baytown, TX, son Troy Hatch of Marysville, OH, sister Betty Purvis of Burke, SD, brothers Dean (Neva) Bruce of Gordon, NE, and Bill (Anita)Bruce of Sandpoint, ID, and sisters-in-law Dorothy Bruce of Gordon, NE and Charlotte Bruce of Ithaca, NY, and brother-in-law Richard Hatch of Reno, NV. She is also survived by 16 grandkids and 21 great-grandkids (plus one more on the way) in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.