Beverly Kay Ludwig, 77, originally from Scottsbluff

Beverly Kay Ludwig, 77, originally of Scottsbluff, died December 31, 2017 at Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Center in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. A private family internment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff.

Beverly was born June 13, 1940 in Scottsbluff to Dave and Katherine (Schwartz) Heilbrun. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church and graduated from Gering High School in 1958. She was employed by various companies as a secretary and also worked in the Gering School System in the cafeteria.

She married Allan Ludwig Sr. on December 18, 1966 and she treasured her time as housewife and full-time mom to their sons, Allan Jr. and Kevin.

She was a member of Zion Evangelical Church where she was involved in the Women’s Guild. In her spare time she enjoyed making noodles, butterballs and rye bread.

She is survived by her sons, Allan Ludwig Jr. of Gering; Kevin (Molli) Ludwig of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren Brittani and Justin Ludwig of Sioux Falls; brothers Jim (Judy) Heilbrun of Bushnell, NE and Steve Heilbrun of Torrington, WY; many nieces and nephews; uncles John Schwartz of Scottsbluff and Bob (Myla) Schwartz of Scottsbluff; and aunt Dorothy Stricker of Gering.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister-in-law Pam Heilbrun; and several aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to Zion Evangelical Church. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com.