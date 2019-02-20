Bill Rush, 89, Sidney

Bill Rush, age 89 of Sidney, NE passed away in Sidney, Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 23rd in the Light Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sidney with Pastor Mary Jo Dean officiating. Services will conclude at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery. Cremation has been held. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Friday to sign Bill’s register book and drop off condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of the Light Memorial Presbyterian Church. You may view Bill’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel. A complete obituary will be published when available.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Bill’s care and funeral arrangements.