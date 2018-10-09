Billa Dean Elliott Hughes, 89, died October 5, 2018, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by members of her loving family. Cremation has taken place and at Billa’s request there will be no formal memorial service. Friends may sign Billa’s registry and leave condolences for the family at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorial contributions may be made in Billa’s name to WestWay Christian Church.

Billa was born March 21, 1929 in Spiro, Oklahoma to Lucille (Braden) and Julius Elliott. Billa was young when the family moved to Lyman where she grew up. It was in Lyman where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Noble Soren Hughes, who became her husband of 68 years. Billa and Noble lived in Morrill and Mitchell for a few years before moving to Scottsbluff where they raised three daughters.

Billa added so much beauty to the world by her inspirational and supportive presence as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted her life to her family which included three daughters, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was an avid gardener, a painter, a seamstress, an excellent cook, and was the bookkeeper for Bud’s Radiator, the family business. Billa also sang in church choirs, at nursing homes, and she and her husband performed in a local country band. Her beautiful voice was a constant comfort.

She was a faithful member of WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff. Her strong faith prepared her for her transition, even though she was reluctant to leave her daughters.

Survivors include her daughters, Jerilynn Seifert and husband Darrel of Cheyenne, WY, Laura Richards and Julie Hughes of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Brian Richards of Albuquerque, NM, Sherra StClair and husband Mike of Laramie, WY, Jolie Camden and husband Jack of Scottsbluff and Erin Teague and husband John of Boulder, CO; nephews, Doug Barger, Billie Barger and Stuart Barger from Washington state; along with nine great-grandchildren.

Billa was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Julius Elliott; and her husband, Noble Hughes.