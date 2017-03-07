Billie Virginia Hopkins, Scottsbluff

Billie Virginia Hopkins passed away March 5, 2017 at Welcov Assisted Living in Scottsbluff, NE where she resided for just over a year. Memorial services will be at Gering Zion Church, 1100 O Street, Gering, NE at 11 am on March 10th, 2017. Private inurnment will be at West Lawn Cemetery prior to the service. Memorial donations can be made to Gering Zion Church or to Welcov. Tributes of sympathy can be made at www.dugankramer.com.

Billie was born December 19, 1919 to J. W. (Bill) Roberts and Della Larson Roberts in Bayard, NE. She attended grade school at Horseshoe Bend School in Banner County, NE and graduated from McGrew High School in 1937. She attended one year of college at Chadron State College and then taught K-8th grades at Court House Rock and Creighton Valley, each for one year. She married Dorwin Hopkins in Torrington, WY, Sept. 30, 1939. They worked on ranches in eastern Wyoming for three years before moving back to the McGrew area to farm. Before returning to teaching in 1963, Billie helped with farming, and worked at both Montgomery Ward and the Bayard Transcript. In 1964 they moved to Kimball, NE where Billie taught in District 4, then, after a move to Chappell, she taught third grade for 17 years. Billie returned to Chadron College where she received her B. S. in Elementary Education in 1969. In 1982, Billie and Dorwin retired and moved to Gering. Billie was very active in church, school, community, and volunteer activities wherever they lived. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and her team was awarded the Muriel Krueger Memorial Driver of the Year Award in 2002. Billie enjoyed traveling, genealogy, reading, and handwork. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be missed by so many who found love and hospitality in her home.

Survivors include son Dale Hopkins of High Ridge, MO; daughters-in-law Linda Hopkins of Kent, WA and Mary Hopkins of Bayard, NE. Grandsons Shawn (Kris) Hopkins and Russ Hopkins of Bayard, NE, David Hopkins (Jax) of Rapid City, SD, Michael Hopkins (Ashley) of North Pole, AK; granddaughters, Rene Clay (Roger Eirich) of Bayard, NE, Della Huckfeldt (Chip) of Gering, NE and Traci Lichtenberg (Steve) of St. Louis, MO; great-grandchildren Marcus, Bryan, Melissa, Josh, Zach, Samantha (Edward), Beau, Jewel, Matrix, Ty, Casey, Sydney, Riley, Kiefer, Reid, Aspen, and Willow; great-great grandchildren, JoJo, Kali, Keegan, Gracie, and Christian; half-brothers Delmar Roberts (Pat) and Bob Roberts (Addie) all of McGrew, NE; half-sister Eleanor Roberts of Denver; CO; sisters-in-law Carol Roberts of Mitchell, NE and Darlene Johns of Trail, OR; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Ina Roberts; husband of 65 years, Dorwin; son Richard Hopkins; daughter-in-law Jan Hopkins; sister Dorothea and husband Laurence Tillman; step-brother Don Johns; and half-brother Darrell Roberts.