Billy Don LaDeaux, 45, Scottsbluff

Billy Don LaDeaux, 45, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on April 29, 2017 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 10:30 AM at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home with reception following. Tributes of sympathy can be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Billy was born to Dione (Charlie) Smith and Robert (Christen) LaDeaux at Pine Ridge, SD on November 8, 1971. He worked at the Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff for the past several years. He was an amazing artist and spent his free time customizing bicycles and building model cars. Billy loved working with his hands and creating new things. He will be missed by his family, adopted family, friends, and best furry friend Doobie. Billy had a contagious laugh that would spread across the entire room.

He is survived by his mother Dione (Charlie) Smith of FL; father Robert (Christie) LaDeaux of AR, son Tre Haffner of CA; grandmother Joyce Piffner of NE, his dog Doobie, adopted father Juan De Los Santas of NE and adopted mother Lydia Olson-Jones of NE; aunt Robin (Tim) Boyer of NE; uncles Donald (Delores) LaDeaux of WY, George LaDeaux of SD, Randy Lackey of NE; cousin Hollie Boyer of NE and numerous other family members.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Don and Jama LaDeaux, Don Lackey; uncles Terry LaDeaux, Mike LaDeaux; and aunt Gay Franco.

“For a son like you there could be no other, whether we are together or apart, please do not ever forget, you will always have a piece of my heart” God has called you now to watch over and take care of you. I will see you again, sweet Billy, Flying with angels. We love you, and will miss you.