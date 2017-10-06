Blaine Beth Brownlow, 50, Alliance

Blaine Beth Brownlow, 50, passed away at her home in Alliance on October 4, 2017.

She was born on December 14, 1966 in Alliance to Moses and Henrietta (Picket Pin) Dawn. On June 5, 2009 she was united in marriage to Gayle Brownlow.

She is survived by her husband, Gayle Brownlow, her children, Amanda LaDeaux of Lincoln and Wyatt Brownlow of Alliance, her father, Moses Dawn of Alliance and her brothers and sisters, Schuyler (Shirley) Dawn of Alliance, Lela (James) Schmidt of Lincoln, Jerry Dawn and Gerald Dawn of Alliance and Sharla Dawn of Lincoln and 7 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, her sisters, Sharon and Mildred, her daughter, Mary Katherine and a grandson, Antoine LaDeaux.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Indian Mission Church of God. Reverend Don Mink and Father Tim Stoner will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery with Traditional Lakota services. A two night wake service will be Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the Indian Mission Church of God.