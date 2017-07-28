Bob Tagler, 87, Scottsbluff

Bob Tagler, age 87, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday, July 26, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 on August 4, at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Private family internment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or donor’s choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Bob was born November 18, 1929 in Carleton, NE to Henry C. and Mary (Linsley) Tagler. He graduated from Carleton High School in 1947 and continued farming with his dad before moving to Oregon to work on the railroad. A short time later, he relocated to Wallingford, CT where he was employed at the International Silverware Factory. In 1950, Bob moved to Wray, CO to pursue what became a lifelong career as an auto mechanic. While there he met his future wife, Letha Hammell. They were united in holy matrimony on March 25, 1951 in Moorefield, NE. The following March, Bob and Letha moved to Scottsbluff where he was employed by S&T Oldsmobile. He worked as a line mechanic, then service manager, until 1970 when he was hired by Nebraska Western College to develop the Automotive Technology Program. Bob taught for three years before going into business for himself, buying the Texaco Station in Mitchell, NE. In 1978, he returned to Scottsbluff and opened Tagler’s Auto Service. After retiring in 1989, Bob & Letha wintered in Mexico, Arizona, and Texas and spent many summers camping and traveling with the Sugar Valley Sams. Bob was a member of the Church of God Abrahamic Faith and lifetime member of Scottsbluff Elks Lodge. He enjoyed his grandchildren, gardening, and woodworking.

Survivors include his wife, Letha, daughters Debra (Richard) Aschenbrenner of Scottsbluff, NE, Patricia (Dennis) Potthoff of Henderson, NV, grandchildren Lisa (Tony) Graff of Elmwood, NE, Summer Potthoff of Holly Ridge, NC, Nicole Potthoff of Omaha, NE, John Robert Potthoff of Colorado Springs, CO, great grandchildren Jordyn, Jolee and Jace Graff, sister-in-law Darlene Tagler of Gering, NE, brother-in-law Lynn (Vada) Hammell of Denver, CO, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Henry (Hank) C. Tagler, Jr., Mary Slie, and Dorothy Chambers, an infant brother, and an infant son, Jimmy Lee.