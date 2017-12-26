Bob W. Roberts, 82, McGrew

On Thursday, December 21, 2017, The Lord called Bob home to walk the green pastures of Heaven. He spent his 82 years on earth tending the farm that he loved.

Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Chapel with Pastor Bruce Peterson and Pastor Matthew Snyder officiating. A private family burial will be at High Butte Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the McGrew Fire District and to Grace Chapel. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Bob was born March 18, 1935, to James and Ina (Bartow) Roberts at the family homestead in horseshoe bend, Nebraska. He attended and graduated from McGrew School. Also attended Milford Trade School. On September 25, 1960, he married Addie Borth in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They made their home on the family homestead near McGrew.

He was a member of Grace Chapel; McGrew Fire District for more than 60 years; High Butte Cemetery District for more than 60 years; McGrew School Board for more than 20 years; Committee member for the Farm Service Agency for more than 35 years and long-time member of the McGrew Rifle Club.

Bob enjoyed hunting trips, playing pinochle, and mornings at the McGrew Coffee shop with good friends. He loved taking his children and grandchildren on camping trips. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Bob is survived by his wife Addie, daughters Lori (Dale) Snyder, and Karen (Kenny) Manka; grandchildren Daniel (April) Manka, Alyssa Manka, Joanna (Ryan) Swanson, Kimberly (Timothy) Hendricks, Matthew (Kimee) Snyder; 13 great grandchildren and brother Delmar (Patricia) Roberts; sister Eleanor Roberts; sisters-in-law Carol Roberts and Darlene Johns, sister-in-law Norma (Glenn) Metzler; brother-in-law Loren (Alice) Borth and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Russell and Esther Borth, brothers Donald Johns, Darrell Roberts and sisters Billie (Dorwin) Hopkins and Dorthea (Laurence) Tillman.

