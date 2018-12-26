Bobby James Knaub, 64, Bellevue, Ne.

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.” John 3:16

Bobby James Knaub, 64, of Bellevue NE was called home by Jesus on Friday, December 21, 2018 at Edgewood Vista in Omaha, NE. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at The Rock Church with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-7 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials can be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Bobby was born on December 4, 1954 in Scottsbluff, NE to Robert and Peggy (Williford) Knaub. He received his education from Gering Public Schools, graduating from Gering High School in 1973. He married the love of his life Sandra Kampbell on August 5, 1973 in Scottsbluff, NE. Together they were blessed with two children, son Trevor and Daughter Amanda.

Bobby was a John Deere Service Technician at Frank Implement for forty-two years before retiring in 2015. Among the many things Bobby enjoyed were hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Especially his five grandchildren and his beloved Gracie.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Vista for the love and care shown to Bobby during his stay.

He is survived by his loving wife Sandy of Bellevue, NE; son Trevor (Katie) Knaub of Bellevue, NE; daughter Amanda (Brady) Uhrich of Gering, NE; grandchildren Megan (Matt), Mckeigh (Dan), Chandler, Jaxen and Neleah; Sisters Anita Grubbs and Renee Lewandowski; numerous nieces and nephews and his good buddy Steve Kampbell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Phillip Knaub, sister Pam Nation and sister-in-law Marlena Kampbell.