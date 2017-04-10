Bonita Jo Brown, 88, Scottsbluff

Bonita Jo Brown, 88, of Scottsbluff, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 8, 2017. A 10:30 memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff with Pastor Dan Kachikis officiating. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Grant, Nebraska. Jolliffe Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

She was born November 24, 1928 in Chadron, Nebraska to Mayme and Glen Finney. Graduating from Chadron High in the class of 1947, she then attended Chadron State Teachers College. Bonita was blessed with three children; Thomas, Donald, and Marsha. In 1961, she moved her family to Madrid, Nebraska and began her teaching career. She had a love for children and was a gifted teacher.

In 1966, Bonita married J. Harrold Brown of Grant, Nebraska. They had many wonderful years of world travel and fulfillment. As members of The Mennonite Brethren Church in Grant, they taught Sunday school, Bible studies and started their continuing support of the New Tribes Mission. Their home became a haven for their Missionary friends during their ministry travels.

After Harrold’s death, Bonita followed the Lord’s plan for her by teaching in a Mission school in Bolivia. She loved it there and spent two years teaching the children of the missionaries. Upon her return, she moved to Scottsbluff.

While here, she lived a full life. She enjoyed volunteering her time at Regional West Medical Center at the immunization clinic and crocheting blankets for newborns. She LOVED playing bridge and cherished the many friendships developed from these clubs. Bonita’s love of the arts and theater led to her support of and attendance at many cultural events. She also enjoyed crocheting blankets for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The Lord had a special place in Bonita’s life. She was very active in the Grace Chapel family, teaching Sunday school, Bible studies, and making many wonderful friends. Recently she had been attending Harvest Valley Church where she was welcomed and loved.