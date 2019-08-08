Bonnie Lockman, 62, Gering

Bonnie Lockman, 62, of Gering passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2019 in her room at the Heritage Estates in Gering, with her loving husband by her side.

Funeral services will be held August 17th, 2019 at 11:00am at The Church of Christ (607 AVE A) in Minatare, Ne. With Pastor Ken Mickey officiating, followed by A Celebration of Life Potluck Lunch at Minatare Park.

Bonnie was born October 13, 1956 at St.Mary’s Hospital in Scottsbluff, Ne., to Emil and Elsie Rohde(Henkel). Bonnie recieved her early education in Scottsbluff Public Schools before dropping out of school after 10th grade to start working to help her mother support their family.

Bonnie married Darryl Lockman on July 1st, 1985 in Scottsbluff, Ne where they lived a majority of thier marriage.

Survivors include: Husband, Darryl Lockman, 56 of Morrill. Son, Stephen Lockman, 36 of Gering. Daughter, Krystal Lockman, 33 of Minatare. Grandchildren, Jacob Ockinga age 17, Aniyah Lockman age 15, and Aviana Lockman age 3. Brother, Randy Rohde Sr.

Sisters, Judy (Richard) Duckworth, Nancy (Tony) Betancur, and Carol Rohde. Mother in-law, Bonnie Lockman, sister in-law Vicki (Randy) Hoerler, Brother in-laws, Fred (Theresa) Lockman, Jake (Josie) Lockman, and Gregg (Shawneen) Lockman. Several niece’s and nephew’s and great niece’s and nephew’s. Along with several life-long and close family friends.

Bonnie was proceeded in death by her son Michael Rohde, her mother Elsie Rohde, nephew and godson Chad Brill, great grandmother Anna Henkel, and her father in-law, Leeroy Lockman.

Sympony Cards can be mailed to: P.O Box 21 Minatare, Ne 69356