Bonnie Marie Laub, 90, Scottsbluff

Bonnie Marie Laub, 90 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center.

Funeral service will be Monday, March 5, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastors Lyle Hinebauch and Bill Ferrero officiating. Interment at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-6 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to the church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Bonnie was born on July 5, 1927 in Banner County, Nebraska to Reuben “Mike” and Clara (Bennett) Driscoll. She graduated from Gering High School in 1945. Bonnie met Benjamin I Laub and were married on April 28, 1946 in Vallejo, CA and from this union they had two children: Stephen and Rhonda. They moved to southern California where she was a grocery checker for five years at Vons grocery.

She was a representative of Tupperware, Avon and Chrystal for about 15 years.

She was a member of Central Church of Christ, AARP, Daughters of American Revolution and AGLO International.

Bonnie enjoyed reading and word searches. She loved her family and will be sadly missed.

Survived by her children Stephen Laub and Rhonda Gabel; grandchildren Hallie Kent, CandiJo Gardner, Donald (Jodee) Gabel, Debra Gabel, Kenneth (Nancy) Gabel and Ethan (Randi) Gabel; great grandchildren Harly Laub, River Angle, Matthew Johnson, Bradley Gabel, Branden Gabel, Nicholas Gabel, Erika Gabel, Mikayla Gabel, Lizzie Mapes, Michael Mapes, Destinee Harden, Molly Gabel and Adeline Gabel; great great grandchildren Amerrah Mapes McNair, Melanie Mapes Dominguez and Aven Johnson; sister Joyce (Carl) Peterson and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Benjamin, grandson Dwaine Michael Laub, great great grandchildren Andrew Mapes and Xavier Mapes Dominguez, brothers Raymond and Donald Driscoll and sister Ruby Richardson.