Boyd Duane Stark, 81, Alliance

Boyd Duane Stark, 81, passed away, Friday, January 13, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center.

He was born May 19, 1935 in Holdrege, NE to Merle and Edith (Parkhurst) Stark. His family moved to Alliance a short time later where he grew up and graduated from Alliance High School.

Boyd enlisted in the U.S. Navy October 14, 1953 and retired from active service on April 23, 1973. He then returned to Alliance. At that time he began his second career with the Burlington-Northern Railroad and retired as a conductor.

On December 8, 1975 he was united in marriage to Sherrine Lessert in Alliance.

He was a member of the American Legion, V.F.W. and the Eagles. He actively participated in American Legion Honor Guard and volunteered at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance.

He is survived by his wife, Sherrine, his children, Simone Robertson and Bret Lessert of Alliance, his 4 grandchildren, Michael Lessert, Jami Zaro, Misti Robertson an Dez Lessert and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gordon and Denny Stark, and his nephew, Kenny Stark.

Graveside services will be Friday, January 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.