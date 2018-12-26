Brad Daugherty, 43, Torrington

Brad Daugherty, age 43, of Torrington, WY passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018 at his parent’s home in Hyannis, NE surrounded by his family and close friends.

Brad was born on June 17, 1975 in Alliance, NE to Jack and Jan Daugherty. He was a graduate of Hyannis High School in 1994. After graduation he worked for the J.H. Minor Co. and in 1997 Brad started working for Montana Tree Service for 15 years. In 2012 he began working for BNSF Railway until he started his fight with cancer.

Brad’s hobbies included hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends. In the last couple of years he started a new adventure of bow hunting. Brad was one to never run from a challenge.

He is survived by his parents, Jack and Jan Daugherty of Hyannis, his sisters, Vicki Daugherty of Gordon, NE, Bobbie Juhl and husband, Marrlyn of Arapahoe, NE, his brothers, Jake Daugherty and wife Julie of Bingham, NE and Josh Garner and wife, Angela of Torrington, WY. He is also survived by nieces, Ashley Dunne, Chalie Castellaw, Carrah Daugherty, Nakisha Garner, Nakalyn Garner, Brooklyn Juhl, Jackie Juhl and Jaylyn Juhl, his nephews, Chase Macke, Gavin Garner, Lee Juhl, along with 3 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews and his faithful companion and hunting partner, Jaz.

Memorial services will be Friday, January 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hyannis Congregational Church with Pastor Jason Funk officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Ashby Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research Center in Rochester, MN.