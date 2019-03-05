Brandon L. Miller, 39, Gurley

Brandon L. Miller, age 39 of Gurley, NE passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 near Gurley.

Brandon was born March 8, 1979 to Bruce and Judy (Geiger) Miller in Sidney. He grew up on the family farm and attended Leyton Schools, graduating in 1997. He married Jodie Rodgers at Bridgeport in 2000. They had a son, Zane. Brandon joined the Bridgeport Police Department and attended the Police Academy at Grand Island in 2001 and was a police officer in Bridgeport for about 2 years. They moved to Gurley and then out to the family farm where he farmed up until the past year. He also worked for others on a part time basis in many roles.

Brandon is survived by his son Zane, his mother Judy, brother James “Jami” Miller and fiancé Amanda and special friend Christie Morrison; uncle and aunts Keith & Cheryl Miller of Sidney, Denise Miller of Cheyenne, WY, Lee Hill of Bellingham, WA and Gwen Kurtz of Evans, Georgia; cousins Michelle Riley, Bryon Miller, Amanda Comeaux, Dustin Miller, Jake Miller, Teri McIntyre, Brad Hill, Shawn Kurtz and Shannon Crowe. Brandon was preceded in death by his father Bruce, grandparents Herman and Dorothy Miller, Bill and Viola Geiger, Aunt Marilyn Spring, Uncles Gene Miller, Wendell Hill and Tom Kurtz. Brandon had so many friends and continued to make more. As his friends can attest, he had a big sense of humor and loved to joke. He loved to camp and fish and pheasant hunt. He loved old and antique items.