Brenda Sue Cunningham, 64, Gering

Brenda Sue Cunningham, 64, of Gering, passed away Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Her memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ben Hart officiating. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Brenda’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Brenda’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Brenda was born December 5, 1954, in Torrington, Wyoming, to Gerden and Ruby (Mock) Cunningham. She grew up in Guernsey, Wyoming and graduated from Guernsey – Sunrise High School in 1973. She held college degrees from Eastern Wyoming College, Nebraska Western College and Chadron State.

Brenda enlisted in the U. S. Army, and proudly served for nine years, attaining the rank of sergeant. She was on active duty during Desert Storm, with foreign duty stations in Japan, Germany and Honduras. As a civilian she worked in the health care field and social services, being employed by the League of Human Dignity at the time of her death.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy (J. B.) Hays; nephews, John (Kerri) Hays, Michael (Janel) Hays; niece Stacy Hays and great niece Morgan O’Neil; one aunt and several cousins: good friends Barb and Chet Jacobs: her dear pets Kodi, Merlin and Bear.

She was preceded in death by her parents.