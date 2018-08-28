Brian “Bubba” Neal Henderson, 30, Morrill

Brian “Bubba” Neal Henderson who was taken from this earth way to young – he was 30 -left this world on August 24, 2018 because God had a special job only he could do. A Memorial Service will be held at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 at 6 pm. There will be a celebration of life party on Sept. the 8th at the Morrill Park at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Brian was born on Feb. 22, 1988 to Elissa “Lis” Harvey and David Johnny Henderson, in Fayetteville, N.C. He spent a great part of his childhood in N.C., before he and his family moved to Colorado where he meet new friends, and then later moved to Morrill, NE. Bubba graduated from Morrill High School and spent his life in Morrill. He worked at Kelly Bean for the past 10 years. He loved his job and the friends he had made while working there.

He is survived by his mother Elissa “Lis'” Harvey; his step-dad Shawn Jones; his sisters Stephanie Branham, Jennifer Massie and Heaven Jones; his brothers Stephen Branham and Richard Blackmon. He was a father to 5 very beautiful children: Elizabeth Ann Louise Henderson, Joshua Jayden Alan Henderson, Vivian Grace Norgren, Naddon Sebastian Wilson, and Dean Micheal Alexander William Aikens. His nieces and nephews will also miss him: Nicholas Gabriel Branham, Alessa Lynn Massie, Michael Ray Branham, Levi Scott Massie, Brayden James Branham, Elizabeth Rae Blackmon, Juanita Ann Marie Massie, Maximus Neil Mock, Colt Joseph Mock and Delylah Aubrey Jo Blackmon. He is survived by many extended family and several friends.

He was greeted into Heaven by his Nana Brenda Harvey, the man he called Dad Richard Blackmon Sr., his Uncle Alan Hatley and his Aunt Mary Francis Harvey.

Anyone who got lucky enough to meet Brian would describe him as a jokester, a loving friend, a man who would give you the shirt off his back if need be, the kind of guy who would drop everything and go help a friend. Everyone loved his smile and his laugh was contagious.