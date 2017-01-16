Brian H. Greif, 62, Scottsbluff

Brian H. Greif, 62, of Scottsbluff Nebraska died Thursday, January 12, 2017 at University of Colorado Hospital.

His memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at Mitchell Berean Church in Mitchell Nebraska with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Per his wishes cremation has taken place.

Brian was born December 4, 1954 in Scottsbluff to John A. Greif and Irene M. Greif (Harimon). He attended Scottsbluff Public Schools and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1973. He married Cheryl Slater on July 26, 1975 in Scottsbluff. From this union their daughter Teresa was born on June 9, 1976. He later married Catherine Hansen (Smith) on February 24, 2006 at Mitchell Berean Church. They made their home in Gering Nebraska with their sons, Austin, Jacob, and Robert.

He was an active member of Mitchell Berean Church. He served the Lord by leading life groups and helping to organize marriage retreats. Brian was always bold in his faith and was never afraid to share his faith with those around him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking through the great outdoors. His occupation as a diesel technician started at Smith and Sons Trucking then at Nebraska Machinery and finished his career at Floyd’s Sales and Service. He was widely known for his expertise and many chose him personally to repair their trucks.

He is survived by his mother Irene Greif of Scottsbluff, wife Catherine Greif of Scottsbluff, step sons Austin Schaub, Jacob Hansen, and Robert Hansen, daughter Teresa Bentley (Jon) granddaughters Kaylee, Emilee, and Natalee Bentley, sister Sheryl Root (Ike), brother Brad Greif (Sharon) and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father John A. Greif of Scottsbluff and all of his grandparents.

Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Memorials can be made to the family to help cover medical expenses.