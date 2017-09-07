Bruce A. Bonow, 67, Morrill

Bruce A. Bonow, 67, of Morrill, went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by family at his home on September 5, 2017. Cremation has taken place as per his wishes. A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Monday, September 11, 2017 at the Morrill American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a later designation. Tributes of sympathy may be left by visiting his tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Bruce was born in Wahoo, Nebraska to Lawrence and Lucille (Bergren) Bonow on January 20, 1950. He grew up and received his education in Wahoo and Fremont, graduating from Fremont Senior High School. He went on to college in Lincoln after serving in the Air Force. He was a semester away from graduating with a degree in accounting when he decided to work for the railroad. He worked for Chicago Northwestern and then Union Pacific.

Bruce was united in marriage to Deb Winter on November 29, 1980 at Fremont. Sons Cody, Christopher, and Brian were born to this marriage, son Kenneth from a prior marriage made the family complete.

Bruce retired from the railroad in 2000 due to health reasons. After being on dialysis for nine months, he was given another chance at life after receiving a kidney and pancreas transplant in Omaha, Nebraska on December 13, 2001.

Bruce was a member of the Son Rise Church in Torrington, Wyoming. He coached Special Olympics Athletes for several years and was very active in the Morrill American Legion.

Bruce is survived by his wife Deb; sons Christopher (Angela), Brian, and Kenneth; brother Lawrence (Donna) Bonow of Hammonton, NJ; grandchildren Trea, Katie, and Micaela; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He had a special tie with his nephew Ryan Winter of Fremont from the time he was born and beyond.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, son Cody, brothers Dick, Robert, and Darrell.

Many thanks to the donor family we never knew that gave us another sixteen and one-half years of life. Please remember to sign a donor card, you may save a friend, loved one, or a stranger. Also many thanks to the Regional West Hospice nurses and team that helped us through this last journey.

2 Corinthians 5:8 “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”