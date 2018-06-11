Bruce E. Foster, 98, Scottsbluff

Bruce E. Foster, 98 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Western Nebraska Veterans Home.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery with military honors provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the chapel. Friends may visit www.dugankramer.com to view Bruce’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences & stories for the family.

Bruce was born on November 9, 1919 in Gering, Nebraska to Frank and Alice (Edwards) Foster. He graduated from Gering high School and received his BS in Animal Husbandry at Colorado A&M in Ft. Collins, CO.

Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Army on February 22, 1942. He served during WWII, where he was in the 37th Infantry Division as a Forward Scout Observer on Fiji, New Hebrides Islands, Guadalcanal, (including Bougainville), Philippines. He received the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 1 Service Star, World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantryman’s Badge and Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged on December 12, 1945.

He married Edna Kathryn Miller on June 20, 1947. They had five children: Carol, Sharon, Connie, Robert and Richard to this union. Edna passed away August 19, 1989.

He worked at Lockwood Graders, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Construction Company in Colorado and the Aurora Colorado Schools.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He was a life member of the Bible Missionary Church in Gering.

Survivors include children Carol Marie Beavers of Pearl River, LA, Sharon Kay (Daniel) Zink of Alexandria, Indiana, Connie Jean Hannah of Norfolk, VA, Robert Bruce (Diane) Foster of Morrill, NE and Richard Glenn Foster of Centennial, CO; 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brother Rev. Lowell Foster and sister Alice Jean Hunter both of Idaho and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Edna and infant sister.

The Foster family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Western Nebraska Veterans Home for all the great care they gave to Bruce.