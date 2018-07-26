Bryce Michael Johnson, 72, Gering

Bryce Michael Johnson. 72 of Gering, Nebraska went to Heaven on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. At his request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Bryce’s life will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel. A private family burial was held at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Memorials can be given to Scottsbluff Oldtimers Group or City of Gering Canine Program. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Bryce was born on January 22, 1946 in Sidney, Nebraska to Byron M and F. Ferne (Evertson) Johnson. The family moved to Lincoln for Byron to attend the University of Nebraska College of Law. After graduation, Byron, Ferne and their three children moved to Gering in 1952. Bryce graduated from Gering High School in 1964. He attended Nebraska Western College. He served in the Nebraska National Guard.

Bryce married Cheri Hartman of Gering and Brent, Brian and Amy were born to this marriage. Bryce served as a police officer for 27 years. He enjoyed working as a licensed K-9 trainer for both the handlers and the dogs. He started his career with the Scottsbluff Police Department and served on the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department, the Burbank Airport Police, the Wheatland, Wyoming Police Force and the Gering Police Department. Bryce also worked for his cousin, Bruce Evertson, at Evertson Oil Company in Kimball.

Bryce initially learned to hunt on his grandparent’s farm in Kimball, Nebraska, but later he found he enjoyed fishing more. He loved taking pictures of nature. Bryce became an expert on rocks in this part of the country and was a member of the Panhandle Rock and Gem Club. He built his own polishing and processing equipment. Bryce had many great dogs in his life, including Charlie who was always at Bryce’s side.

He always tuned in to every detail of nature’s wonders. Bryce returned to Gering to be near his parents and help them in their senior years.

Bryce was proud of his 40 years of sobriety. He was so thankful for his many AA sponsors and friends through the years. Bryce helped lead Bible studies with Pastor Richard Anderson and Pastor Charles Bonds at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Bryce was a faithful son who shared Sunday dinner at the Western Nebraska Veterans with his mother every week until her death in 2015. Bryce was dedicated to the Lord. Studying and sharing the world of God became the most important aspect of Bryce’s life.

Bryce is survived by his children and grandchildren: sons Brent Johnson of Eugene, Oregon and Brian (Michele) Johnson and Malea, Broxton, Harper of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter Amy Sullivan and Danielle and Lindsay of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; good friend Deborah Qualey of Gering; sisters Kim (Bill) Lawler of Spring Valley, Wisconsin and Karen (Gary) Withrow of Thornton, Colorado; two nephews Scott (Kim) Schmidt of Las Vegas, Nevada and Mark (Lena) Schmidt of Denver, Colorado.

He always made a point to let everyone around him know how much he appreciated them.