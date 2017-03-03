Bryon E. Green, 58, Bayard

Bryon E. Green, 58, of Bayard, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place at Dugan-Kramer Crematory and his memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 6, 2017 at the Bayard Cemetery with Pastor Bill Ferrero officiating. Memorials may be given to the Bayard American Legion or the Bayard Volunteer Fire Department. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Bryon was born August 29, 1958 in Scottsbluff, NE to Alvin Eugene and LeNora Jean (Drumheller) Green. He graduated from Bayard High School with the Class of 1977. He continued his education in the field of auto mechanics. At the time of his passing, he was employed by Farmers Irrigation District.

Bryon was a member of the Bayard American Legion. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Bryon is survived by his sister-in-law Laura Green of Bayard; nephews Nick Green and Jeff Green both of Kearney and Mike (Jessica) Green and their children Shandlyn, Lucas, and McKenzi all of Bayard, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bryon was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kevin, grandparents Victor and Lydia Green and Marie Drumheller.