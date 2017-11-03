Burr “Gene” Underwood, 89, Crawford

Burr “Gene” Underwood, 89, died Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Ponderosa Villa in Crawford, Nebraska.

He was born June 8, 1928 in Alliance, Nebraska to Burr and Cleo (Miller) Underwood.

He married Jessie L. Hopkins on June 8, 1952.

Gene was a lifetime area rancher, ranching west of Alliance before he and his wife moved to Crawford in 1989 where he ranched until his retirement. Gene loved rodeo and always enjoyed watching the Fort Robinson Rodeo.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Alliance Roping Club.

He is survived by his sons, Brad (Tobie) Underwood of Crawford, Rod (Kim) Underwood of Alliance, Greg Underwood of Crawford and Sid Underwood of Alliance. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his daughter Cheryl, an infant son and his sister.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alliance. Pastor Gideon Achi will officiate. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Crawford Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 220 Elm St., Crawford, Nebraska, 69339.