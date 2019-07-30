Byron John Klein, 74, Mitchell

Byron John Klein, 74, of Mitchell, passed away Friday morning, July 26, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and Gering American Legion Post No. 36 Honor Guard. Cremation has taken place in accordance with Byron’s wishes. Memorials may be made to the Gering American Legion Post No. 36. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Byron was born January 12, 1945 in Scottsbluff to George and Freida (Eisenach) Klein. He grew up in Gering and graduated from Gering High School in 1963. He entered the United States Air Force after graduation. Byron returned to Gering after being honorably discharged from the military. He began his career with the United Telephone Co. and retired in 2007 as an outside plant engineer.

Byron married Donna Arnold on February 14, 1970. They raised four children and made their home in Gering where they lived for thirteen years. The family moved to Junction City, Kansas for a short time before returning to Nebraska in 1990 settling in Mitchell.

Byron was a long-time member of the Gering American Legion Post No. 36, Past President/volunteer of the Gering Volunteer Fire Department and was also a volunteer throughout the years with Mitchell Marauders Baseball and Mitchell High School Football.

He was so proud of his family and loved following his grandchildren in all their activities. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Byron’s kind heart and generosity will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Donna; daughters, Wendy Klein and Tammy (Tim) Hoffman; sons, Bob (Sara) Klein and Chris (Lacy) Klein; grandchildren, Brandon Klein, Kalynn Skaggs, Austin Hoffman, Taylor and Tyson Klein, and Brittney, Kailey and Christopher Klein; three great grandchildren; sisters, Etta Mae Lawrence and Connie Rein; brother, Kenny Klein; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dylan Hoffman; brothers, Ron and Patrick; and sister, Georgia.