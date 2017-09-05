C. Richard “Dick” Smith, 77, Gering

C. Richard “Dick” Smith died peacefully on September 1, 2017 in Gering, NE at the age of 77 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Dick was born on Nov 18, 1939 in Scottsbluff, NE to Clarence “Smitty” & Helen Smith. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School, spent a year in California before returning home and marrying Patricia D “Patti” Wilson on May 28, 1961.

The couple welcomed 5 children into their loving home. His children remember him as a “tough love” and tender-hearted man. Even though he was a man of few words, he was enormously proud of his children, grandchildren, and family in anything they chose to do. He was hilarious, witty, and a loyal friend to all those around him. Despite facing several life challenges, his outlook on life always remained positive, which made him an inspiration to all of us.

Dick was very talented in his chosen work as “the back hoe guy” and plumber. His life-long passion was racing, both as a driver alongside his brother, Bob, at the track his dad built outside Gering (Jane’s Speedway) and later as a “crew chief.” He was passionate about anything he put his mind to.

Dick is survived by his children, Rick (Soni) Smith of Gering, Michael “Troy” (Tammie) Smith of Eaton, CO, step daughter, Anne (Ken) Stack – Caswell of IN, siblings, Bob (Sally) Smith of AZ and Jane (Jeff) Collins of CO, grandchildren, Derek Smith of Mead, CO, and Nicole “Nikki” (Chase) Danielzuk of Gering, NE, Jordyn, Kiley, Danica and Kellen of AZ, Ryan & Michael Boxberger of CO and brother in law & sister in law, Bill & Donna Wilson of KS as well as many, many loved nieces, nephews, and friends as well as his “hairy” little companion, Shiloh.

Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Patti Smith, infant son, Robbie, toddler daughter, Debbie, pre-teen son, Randy, parents, Smitty & Helen Smith, sister, Beverly Smith, in-laws, Wilbur & Viola Wilson, brother-in-law, Windy Wilson and his “best 4-legged buddy”, Shadow.

A funeral is scheduled for Friday, September 8th at 2 p.m. at Dugan- Kramer Funeral Home with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dick’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Festival of Hope or cancer charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to PO Box 422, Gering, NE 69341-0422. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

The family would like to thank RWMC and Heritage for their care of our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle & Friend.