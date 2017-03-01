Candice L. Dudney, 62, Potter

Candice L. Dudney, 62, of Potter, died at her home in Potter on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Cremation has been held and memorial services will be held at 10:00a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Betsy Calloway-Carew officiating. Burial will be held in the Potter Cemetery. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Candice’s

Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given to the Cheyenne County Ambulance. The services for Candice have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Candice Loray Dudney was born in Kimball, Nebraska on October 5, 1954, the daughter of Elwood and Donna (Moench) Harms.

She was raised in Dix and attended the Dix Schools. She graduated from the Dix High School in 1972. Candice worked as a waitress at many of the local restaurants. She was married to Greg Dudney in 1972. The family continued to live and work in the area. She moved to California in 1993. While in California she met the love of her life, Roy Heustess. They moved to Arizona and Candice managed the Circle K Convenience Store. She moved back to Potter in 1999 to be closer to family and help raise her grandson Gregory. While living in Potter she made cakes for various people and functions in the area. Candice was an excellent seamstress and did alterations and made many prom dresses. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved doing arts and crafts.

Survivors include her sons David and fiancé (Christy Cook) Dudney of Kimball, NE., and Richard and fiancé (Patricia Webster) Dudney of Harrisburg, NE; daughter Angel Dudney of Colorado Springs, CO; brother Ronnie Harms and Randy Harms both of Potter; sister Lori (Craig) Maas of Potter, NE; grandchildren Gregory Dudney, Kyle Gibson, Tristen Cook, Tessa Cook, Shelty Webster, and Christopher Alcala. She was preceded in death by her parents, special friend Roy Heustess and nephew Christopher Maas.