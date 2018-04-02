Carey “Stretch” Hermansen, 66, Chadron

Carey “Stretch” Hermansen, 66, of Chadron, passed into his new life on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Stretch’s life will be celebrated in June before he takes his last ride. Cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Chadron Community Hospital Hospice, 825 Centennial Drive, Chadron, NE 69337.

Stretch was devoted to his daughter, Amanda, and loved motorcycles, cars, road trips, and living life to the fullest.

Stretch didn’t talk about what he did, he just did it, whether lending a hand or a listening ear. He worked for several years in construction, and impacted many lives teaching construction to young men and women through Chadron Youthbuild.

Stretch leaves his daughter, Amanda Dray and her husband Adam; his mother, Portia Hermansen; siblings, Lorraine (Harding), Monte, Ivan, Roy, Victor and Valerie Hermansen; nieces and nephews; his AA family; his Road MC brothers; in-laws; out-laws; and countless relatives and friends across the country.

Stretch’s father, Don; and sister, Denise, preceded him in death.