It is with great sorrow that the family of Carl Malcome Peterson Jr. announces his passing on July 11, 2018 at the age of 88. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Gering Memorial Chapel. Casual attire is encouraged for his Funeral Service which will be held at 1 PM on Monday, July 16, 2018 at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch and Pastor Herb Rainey co-officiating. Burial will military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Anyone wishing to ride their motorcycle along to the cemetery is welcome to do so. Memorials may be directed to the Church, Regional West Hospice, or Chimney Rock Villa. Condolences may be left for the family at www.geringchapel.com

Carl was born February 10, 1930 in Sterling, CO to Carl Malcome Sr. and Emma (Madsen) Peterson. He was one of five children. He relocated to Scottsbluff after the death of his mother in 1939 and lived with his oldest sister Ruby and her husband Frank until his father remarried.

Carl attended Scottsbluff Public School. In 1948 he enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge in 1952 he began his working career with the telephone company in Scottsbluff followed by Arrowhead Puritas Water in California. Carl was a loyal employee to the City of Gering for 30 years working in both the electric and parks departments.

Carl married the love of his life Joyce Nadine Driscoll on June 1, 1955 and to this union four sons were born Eugene, David, Daniel and Michael. He was very proud of his family and loved spending time with them.

He loved riding motorcycles and did so every chance he got until two motorcycle accidents rendered him unable to ride. Carl was a devoted member to the Eagles Lodge where he achieved the rank of Aerie President and served as a cook and trustee for many years. Carl was diagnosed with dementia 13 years ago and has spent the last 3 years at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Joyce, sons Eugene (Rebecca) of Gering, David of Scottsbluff, Daniel (Pamela) of Scottsbluff, and Michael (Shawna Muhr) of Bayard; foster son Ed (Susan) Bostron; sister Ruby Adams of Bayard; grandchildren Genie (J.T.) Evans, Dominick (Annie) Peterson, Chad Peterson, Kristina (Joshua) Ojeda, Anders (Madison) Peterson, Tyrus Peterson, Marissa Peterson and Nicki (Jon Bennett) Sanchez; Foster grandchildren Tim McLaughlin, Edward (Ashley) Bostron, and Eric (Heather LeMay) Bostron; great grandchildren Taylor Evans, Reanna, Mollie, and Harper Peterson, Jaelyn, Gabriella, Paisley, and Bailee Ojeda, and Xander and Brody; foster great-grandchildren E.N. and Ava Bostron; numerous other family and friends.

Preceded in passing by his parents, step-mother, mother and father-in-law, brother Ben, sister Mary Swanson, sister Julia Rodman, 7 brothers-in-law, 4 sisters-in-law, and other family members, great granddaughter KayLynn Peterson and great-grandson Xavier Ojeda.