Carl Raymond Brown, 87, Mitchell

Carl Raymond Brown, 87, of Mitchell, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Mitchell Care Center in Mitchell, Nebraska. His memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flower, memorials in Carl’s honor be made in care of Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Carl’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.

Carl was born Feb 29, 1932 in Morrill, NE to Danny and Vera (Helling) Brown. They lived north of Mitchell for a time before moving into town. Carl lived in the same home until both of his parents passed on.

Carl worked as a laborer for many contractors in the area. In 1954, Carl married Mary Jane Patterson. They moved into their home in 1956 where they lived and raised their family.

Carl loved to hunt and fish. He especially loved deer hunting and couldn’t wait until November rolled around each year. Carl loved his family. He attended all of his kids sporting events growing up and then his grandchildren’s events. He enjoyed taking his family camping and fishing. He always was available to help his family whenever and however he could and never expected anything in return. Carl was a devoted family man and loved them all with a great passion.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary Jane Brown; son Rod (Deb) Brown; daughters Diane (Ron) Yekel, Rhonda Brown, and Martha (Dan) Pierce; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother Richard Brown; and sister Edna Weinmaster.

His parents, daughter Melody, grandson Bryan Billingsley, 2 brothers and 1 sister all preceded him in death.