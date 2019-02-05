Carlos Rodriguez, Sr., 78, Scottsbluff

Carlos Rodriguez Sr., 78, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Fr. Jonathan Sorensen as Celebrant. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be held from noon until service time. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church of Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Carlos was born May 10, 1940 in La Pryor, Texas to Luis and Maria (Chavira) Rodriguez.

He married Raquel Dolores Hernandez and to this union seven children were born. They made their home in Scottsbluff. Carlos worked as a truck driver throughout his lifetime.

Survivors include his children, Anna (Gonzalo) Ramirez, Rose (Able) Serda, Becky (Eulalio) Araujo, Debra Nunez, Carlos (Dora) Rodriguez Jr. and Louis (Suzan) Rodriguez; 15 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 19 great great grandchildren; brothers, Luis Rodriguez and Robert (Irene) Rodriguez; and sisters, Maria Mauricio, Gloria Flores and Guadalupe Hernandez.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Raquel; daughter, Carla Jo Rodriguez; great grandson, Robert Reyes Briones; brother, Raymundo Rodriguez; and sisters, Olivia Rodriguez and Catalina Ruiz.