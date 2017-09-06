Carma Webb, 77, Kimball

Carma Webb, 77, of Kimball passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 4, 2017 at the Kimball County Manor. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 8th, 2017, 2pm at Kimball County Manor with Pastor Carla Gunn officiating. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be held in the Kimball Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kimball County Manor. You may leave condolences, photos and stories at www.cantrellfh.com. The services for Carma have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

She was born April 8, 1940, third child to Hugh and Thelma (Walker) Paris in Sidney, NE. The family lived on a farm in the Lorenzo area. Carma participated in school activities including being a cheerleader. She excelled in academics and graduated as valedictorian from Lorenzo High School in 1957. She lived in Sterling, Co for two years where she worked at the hospital and later Stickney’s Tire Shop. She moved to Kimball in 1960 and worked as a secretary for Chandler and Associates where she met the love of her life, Ralph Webb. They married on April 2, 1971. The 60’s brought not only Ralph into her life but also her trademark “beehive” hairdo that she sported the rest of her adult life. Ralph and Carma opened their home to the daughters of Carma’s sister, Darlene, when she passed away unexpectedly in 1969. Lorena and Becky became the adopted daughters of Ralph and Carma in 1973. Later in life, Carma worked at Kimball Co-Op Food Store and retired after 13 years. She moved to the Kimball County Manor in 2014. Carma had an amazing love and compassion for all animals. She shared her affection and generosity with numerous cats, dogs and horses. She was forever adopting a new critter and taking good care of them. She was also an avid crafter through the years and her interests included ceramics, jewelry making, and sewing. She had a passion for collecting dolls of all varieties and was an avid gardener. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and played the piano for many years at the United Methodist Church in Kimball.

Carma is survived by daughters Lorena Patzer of Laramie, WY; Becky (Michael) Hemmer of Tuckasegee, NC; step sons Jerry Webb of Rangely, CO; Jim (Jolene) Webb, Scottsbluff, NE; brother Wendell Paris of Hermiston, OR; sister Marilyn Paris of Omaha, NE; special cousin and friend Roxie Simms of Kimball, NE; step brother Gene Siemers of North Platte, NE; step sisters Shirley Madden of Potter, NE; Carol Henke of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Austin (Zephyr), Forrest and Nevada; great grandchildren Stetson and Aspen; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband Ralph, parents, step parents, two brothers, one sister, two step brothers, and one step sister.